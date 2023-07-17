Transport group says no to PUV phaseout

MULTIMEDIA

Transport group says no to scrapping of PUVs

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of transport group PISTON picket in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on July 17, 2023, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to junk the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines that would scrap use of old public utility vehicles around the country. Jeepney drivers and operators are set to hold a 3-day transport strike in time with Marcos' second State of the Nation Address on July 24 to raise concern on the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.