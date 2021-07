MULTIMEDIA

Bakwit School students graduate

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Bakwit School students hold up their certificates during the moving-up and graduation rites organized by the Save Our Schools Network at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday. 30 Lumad students marched during the graduation ceremony where they were awarded certificates and Sablays.