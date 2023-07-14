Home  >  News

Manila fisherfolk prepare for Dodong

Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 14 2023 07:06 PM

Getting ready for Dodong

Fishermen secure boats in anticipation of an approaching tropical depression in Manila on Friday. State weather agency PAGASA warned residents living along the path of tropical depression Dodong to take precautionary measures due to possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous villages. 

