Traffic’s back

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2021 12:15 PM | Updated as of Jul 13 2021 12:21 PM

Traffic builds up along EDSA southbound in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is studying the return of the number coding scheme amid the expected traffic buildup due to the start of toll collection along the Skyway Stage 3 and the lifting of stricter quarantine restrictions in NCR. 

