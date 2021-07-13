Home > News MULTIMEDIA Traffic’s back Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2021 12:15 PM | Updated as of Jul 13 2021 12:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic builds up along EDSA southbound in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is studying the return of the number coding scheme amid the expected traffic buildup due to the start of toll collection along the Skyway Stage 3 and the lifting of stricter quarantine restrictions in NCR. Read More: EDSA traffic Quezon City southbound lane MMDA number coding Skyway Stage 3 GCQ multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/13/21/ph-shares-drop-fitch-negative-outlook/news/multimedia/photo/07/13/21/anakpawis-protests-consecutive-oil-price-increases/business/07/13/21/oil-prices-slip-amid-worries-covid-variants-may-derail-recovery/news/07/13/21/sara-duterte-more-pdp-than-manny-pacquiao-says-expelled-vice-chair/life/07/13/21/pre-enrollment-for-catriona-grays-how-to-be-a-queen-course-is-now-open