Search and rescue after wall collapse in Tagaytay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 12:44 PM

Search and rescue personnel look for missing workers believed to have been buried alive at a construction site in Barangay Kaybagal Central, Tagaytay City on Tuesday. The workers of 3-13 Construction, including its project engineer, were buried after a concrete wall of an adjacent farm collapsed and hit their barracks on Monday evening, according to a local police report.

