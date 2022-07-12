MULTIMEDIA

Search and rescue after wall collapse in Tagaytay

ABS-CBN News

Search and rescue personnel look for missing workers believed to have been buried alive at a construction site in Barangay Kaybagal Central, Tagaytay City on Tuesday. The workers of 3-13 Construction, including its project engineer, were buried after a concrete wall of an adjacent farm collapsed and hit their barracks on Monday evening, according to a local police report.