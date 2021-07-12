Home  >  News

Skyway Stage 3 starts toll fee collection

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2021 11:26 AM | Updated as of Jul 12 2021 11:44 AM

Traffic builds along the Buendia exit of the Skyway Stage 3 in Makati City, as San Miguel Corp's SMC Infrastructure started collecting toll fees booths in the new highway section on Monday. The 18-kilometer elevated highway, which connects the South Luzon Expressway and the North Luzon Expressway aims to cut travel time from 3 hours to 30 minutes. 

