Skyway Stage 3 starts toll fee collection Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 12 2021 11:26 AM | Updated as of Jul 12 2021 11:44 AM Traffic builds along the Buendia exit of the Skyway Stage 3 in Makati City, as San Miguel Corp's SMC Infrastructure started collecting toll fees booths in the new highway section on Monday. The 18-kilometer elevated highway, which connects the South Luzon Expressway and the North Luzon Expressway aims to cut travel time from 3 hours to 30 minutes.