Skyway Stage 3 starts toll fee collection

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Traffic builds along the Buendia exit of the Skyway Stage 3 in Makati City, as San Miguel Corp's SMC Infrastructure started collecting toll fees booths in the new highway section on Monday. The 18-kilometer elevated highway, which connects the South Luzon Expressway and the North Luzon Expressway aims to cut travel time from 3 hours to 30 minutes.