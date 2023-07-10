Home  >  News

SONA preps at the House of Representatives

Joan Bondoc, PNA

Posted at Jul 10 2023 10:18 PM

Lower House preps for Marcos Jr. SONA

Workers at the House of Representatives transport chairs inside the Batasan Complex in Quezon City on Monday in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Marcos will deliver his second SONA on July 24, a year into his administration.

