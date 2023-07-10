Lower House preps for Marcos Jr. SONA

MULTIMEDIA
SONA preps at the House of Representatives
Joan Bondoc, PNA
Posted at Jul 10 2023 10:18 PM
Workers at the House of Representatives transport chairs inside the Batasan Complex in Quezon City on Monday in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Marcos will deliver his second SONA on July 24, a year into his administration.
