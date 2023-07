MULTIMEDIA

Angat Dam slightly breaches minimum operating level

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Dumagat elder Jimmy Cruz takes a quick dip as temperatures rise in Angat Watershed on Saturday, the same day the Angat Dam breached its minimum operating level. Residents raised concerns on the rising temperature and its effect to the current water level of Angat Dam, which impacts their food source, health and livelihood.