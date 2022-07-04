'Long line of commuters not acceptable'

MULTIMEDIA
Long line of commuters at EDSA bus carousel 'not acceptable'
Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 04 2022 08:15 PM
Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel Monumento station in Quezon City on July 4, 2022. The new Department of Transportation chief, Jaime Bautista, says he saw long lines on EDSA being endured by commuters and vowed the ‘status quo isn’t acceptable’ in the Marcos administration.
