Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Long line of commuters at EDSA bus carousel 'not acceptable'

Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2022 08:15 PM

'Long line of commuters not acceptable'

Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel Monumento station in Quezon City on July 4, 2022. The new Department of Transportation chief, Jaime Bautista, says he saw long lines on EDSA being endured by commuters and vowed the ‘status quo isn’t acceptable’ in the Marcos administration. 

Read More:  EDSA   bus carousel   commuters   transportation   Jaime Bautista   DOTr  