Flying high at 76

Philippine Air Force celebrates 76th year

Rolando Mailo, PNA

Members of the Philippine Air Force fly in formation during its 76th founding anniversary celebration at Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Monday, with the theme ‘PAF@76: Accelerating with Excellence Towards A More Capable, Credible and Sustainable Force". President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr led the presentation of various awards to outstanding PAF officers, members and units.