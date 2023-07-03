Flying high at 76

MULTIMEDIA
Philippine Air Force celebrates 76th year
Rolando Mailo, PNA
Posted at Jul 03 2023 04:59 PM
Members of the Philippine Air Force fly in formation during its 76th founding anniversary celebration at Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Monday, with the theme ‘PAF@76: Accelerating with Excellence Towards A More Capable, Credible and Sustainable Force". President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr led the presentation of various awards to outstanding PAF officers, members and units.
