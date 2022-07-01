Home  >  News

Free rides end for MRT, continue at bus carousel

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2022 11:14 AM

No free ride on MRT

Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel, Roosevelt station in Quezon City on Friday. Free rides are available at the bus carousel in July, but ended for the MRT-3 on Thursday, June 30. 

