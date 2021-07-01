Home  >  News

Dining above the vog

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2021 08:05 PM

People enjoy a meal in Antipolo City as haze almost completely envelopes the Metro Manila skyline on Thursday. Phivolcs on Wednesday confirmed that sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano, which is currently on Alert Level 3, reached the capital region and produced haze, walking back from their previous statement that it was most likely caused by human activity. 

