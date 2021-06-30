MULTIMEDIA
Taal emits high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 30 2021 10:21 AM | Updated as of Jun 30 2021 11:28 AM
Taal volcano emits steam-rich plumes as fisherfolk navigate Taal lake in Talisay town, Batangas on Wednesday.. Phivolcs reminded the public that sudden steam or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas as Alert Level 2 is currently maintained on Taal volcano island.
