Taal emits high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taal volcano emits steam-rich plumes as fisherfolk navigate Taal lake in Talisay town, Batangas on Wednesday.. Phivolcs reminded the public that sudden steam or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas as Alert Level 2 is currently maintained on Taal volcano island.