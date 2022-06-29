Home > News MULTIMEDIA The National Museum the night before Marcos' inauguration Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2022 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The National Museum on Wednesday is bathed in the national colors on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. there. After a hotly contested elections, Marcos will formally be sworn in on June 30 as the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines, following in his father Ferdinand Sr.'s footsteps, who ruled the country from 1965 to 1986. Inauguration venue ni Marcos, handa na; ilang tagasuporta nag-camp out na sa lugar Read More: Marcos Inaugural Marcos inauguration National Museum Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos /spotlight/06/29/22/aimee-marcos-the-do-it-all-marcos-sister/news/06/29/22/andanar-tells-successor-to-protect-the-press-promote-foi/news/06/29/22/lgbtq-community-in-ny-demands-protection-of-rights/video/news/06/29/22/iba-ibang-tradisyon-inaasahang-makikita-sa-marcos-inauguration/life/06/29/22/slay-teams-up-with-abs-cbn-to-search-for-ph-talents