The National Museum the night before Marcos' inauguration

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

The National Museum on Wednesday is bathed in the national colors on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. there. After a hotly contested elections, Marcos will formally be sworn in on June 30 as the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines, following in his father Ferdinand Sr.'s footsteps, who ruled the country from 1965 to 1986.