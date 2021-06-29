MULTIMEDIA

Smog blankets parts of Metro Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New

Smog continues to cover the Metro Manila skyline seen from Manila City on Tuesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) denied that the 'haze' seen in the capital region is due to the so-called "vog" from Taal Volcano, attributing it to human-made pollution or smog.