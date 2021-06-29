Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Smog blankets parts of Metro Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New

Posted at Jun 29 2021 06:17 PM

Smog blankets parts of Metro Manila

Smog continues to cover the Metro Manila skyline seen from Manila City on Tuesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) denied that the 'haze' seen in the capital region is due to the so-called "vog" from Taal Volcano, attributing it to human-made pollution or smog.

Read More:  smog   pollution   air pollution   Metro Manila   skyline   multimedia   multimedia photos  