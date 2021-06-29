Home > News MULTIMEDIA Smog blankets parts of Metro Manila Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New Posted at Jun 29 2021 06:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Smog continues to cover the Metro Manila skyline seen from Manila City on Tuesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) denied that the 'haze' seen in the capital region is due to the so-called "vog" from Taal Volcano, attributing it to human-made pollution or smog. Phivolcs: 'Haze' in capital region due to 'human activities,' not Taal volcanic smog Read More: smog pollution air pollution Metro Manila skyline multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/02/21/shakeys-reassign-workers-reduce-travel-time/news/07/02/21/taal-volcano-update-residents-told-wear-n95-masks-goggles/entertainment/07/02/21/kokoy-de-santos-releases-new-song-selos/news/07/02/21/filipinos-check-syringe-covid19-vaccination-process-doh/business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest