Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Motorists urged to take alternate routes during EDSA-Kamuning flyover rehab

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 11:39 AM

EDSA-Kamuning flyover under rehabilitation

Traffic builds up before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on Monday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic and accidents during the month-long rehabilitation of the flyover. 

Read More:  EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound   Quezon City   traffic   rehabilitation  