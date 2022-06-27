EDSA-Kamuning flyover under rehabilitation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Motorists urged to take alternate routes during EDSA-Kamuning flyover rehab Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2022 11:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic builds up before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on Monday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic and accidents during the month-long rehabilitation of the flyover. EDSA-Timog flyover closure: Alternate routes for motorists Read More: EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound Quezon City traffic rehabilitation /entertainment/06/27/22/cesar-montano-son-diego-work-together-for-first-time/news/06/27/22/robredo-says-hontiveros-is-new-opposition-leader/sports/06/27/22/tnts-williams-stays-focused-as-negotiations-continue/entertainment/06/27/22/paul-mccartney-rolls-back-years-at-glastonbury/overseas/06/27/22/no-open-wound-21-teenagers-found-dead-at-s-african-tavern