EDSA-Kamuning flyover under rehabilitation

Motorists urged to take alternate routes during EDSA-Kamuning flyover rehab

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Traffic builds up before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on Monday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic and accidents during the month-long rehabilitation of the flyover.