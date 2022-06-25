EDSA-Timog flyover closure: Alternate routes for motorists

Traffic builds up beside the Kamuning flyover at the EDSA southbound lane in Quezon City on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The southbound lanes of the Timog flyover along EDSA are closed for a month for repairs starting Saturday.

The ongoing repairs resulted in a 2-kilometer-long traffic jam on Saturday.

The restoration work, covering a 30-meter segment, consists of the rebuilding of the damaged bridge diaphragm and the construction of a new bridge deck slab.

“Total closure of the bridge has to be implemented considering that the construction works have to be done without any vibration movement,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes said in a statement.

Around 140,000 vehicles passing through the flyover daily will be affected by the closure.

The MMDA has alternate routes for motorists.

Motorists approaching from EDSA southbound should turn right at Scout Borromeo St., straight towards Scout Ybardolaza and J.D. Jimenez St., turn left at E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, turn left at New York Avenue or take Aurora Boulevard to EDSA going to their destination.

The MMDA also advised vehicles to take these routes: vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at West Avenue, right at Quezon Avenue, U-turn near Magbanua, right at Timog, right at T. Morato, right at E. Rodriguez, left at Gilmore, straight to Granada, right to Santolan Road or right at N. Domingo, left at Pinaglabanan, right at P. Guevarra, left at L. Mencias, right at Shaw Boulevard, left at Acacia lane, right at F. Ortigas, left at P. Cruz, left at F. Blumentritt, left at Coronado, take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge to their destination.

Vehicles heading from EDSA can also turn right at Scout Borromeo, left at Scout Ybardolaza/ Scout Torillo / Scout T. Morato / Scout Tuazon or Scout Tobias, right at E. Rodriguez, or follow the Mabuhay lane route 1 totheir destination.