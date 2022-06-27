Asia protest on G7 summit

MULTIMEDIA

Asian countries protest ongoing G7 summit in Germany

Jimmy A. Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development demand debt cancellation amid the economic, health, and climate crises faced by Asians at a protest near the German Embassy in Makati on Monday. Multiple protests in other Asian countries will be held from June 24 to 28, timed with the ongoing G7 Summit hosted by Germany.

