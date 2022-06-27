Asia protest on G7 summit

MULTIMEDIA
Asian countries protest ongoing G7 summit in Germany
Jimmy A. Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 27 2022 10:52 PM
Members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development demand debt cancellation amid the economic, health, and climate crises faced by Asians at a protest near the German Embassy in Makati on Monday. Multiple protests in other Asian countries will be held from June 24 to 28, timed with the ongoing G7 Summit hosted by Germany.
