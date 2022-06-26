EDSA-Kamuning flyover under rehabilitation, closed to motorists

MULTIMEDIA

Motorists advised to take alternate routes with EDSA-Kamuning flyover closure

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The EDSA-Kamuning southbound flyover closes to the public on Sunday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes. The work is expected to last for a month. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised motorists to use alternate routes to avoid traffic as the flyover, where an estimated 140,000 vehicles pass through daily, undergoes repair.