EDSA-Kamuning flyover under rehabilitation, closed to motorists

MULTIMEDIA
Motorists advised to take alternate routes with EDSA-Kamuning flyover closure
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 26 2022 08:29 PM
The EDSA-Kamuning southbound flyover closes to the public on Sunday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes. The work is expected to last for a month. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised motorists to use alternate routes to avoid traffic as the flyover, where an estimated 140,000 vehicles pass through daily, undergoes repair.
