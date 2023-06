MULTIMEDIA

PH Army Special Forces Regiment celebrates 61st anniversary

Alfred Frias, PNA

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Philippine Army 33rd Special Forces Coy troops demonstrate a Military Free Fall capability during the 61st Founding Anniversary of Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City, Province of Nueva Ecija on Sunday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. gave recognition to combat awardees and civilian awardees during the event.