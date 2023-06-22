MULTIMEDIA

Marcos at the Securities and Exchange Commission anniversary celebration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. receives a copy of “The SEC Reports,” which shows the programs and initiatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), from SEC Chairman Atty. Emilio Aquino (right) during the commission’s 85th Anniversary celebration in Makati City on Thursday. The agency is the registrar and overseer of the corporate sector in the country and supervises more than 600,000 active corporations registered with it.