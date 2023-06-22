MANILA — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday launched several e-services to boost its digitalization efforts.

During the celebration of its 85th anniversary, the SEC said its new digital services would boost ease of doing business and make company registration and monitoring easier.

SEC's new services include its Check App 2.0, SEC Universal Registration Environment (SECURE), Electronic SEC Education, Analysis, and Research Computing Hub (eSEARCH), and Electronic Registry Application for Market Participants (eRAMP).

The commission also launched its the SEC FARMS, a new registration system for companies in the agriculture sector to raise funds for particular projects.

In his speech, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said SEC's digital reforms would make it easier for companies to comply with requirements.

"Your dedication to further improve the processes through innovations has enabled the SEC to employ a more modern, more efficient, and more secure approach in managing stakeholders and their data," Marcos said.

"I call on the good people that make up the SEC: Let us use all the successes to further promote ease of doing business and to actively contribute to our overall goal of bringing a comfortable life to our people," he said.

NEW SERVICES

The SECURE platform acts as SEC's main hub for its services, which includes newly-launched applications.

SEARCH, meanwhile, will serve as an online research and discovery hub where the public can download authenticated SEC documents.

"With SEARCH, investment evaluation and vetting of contracting parties can be commenced in just a couple of minutes," the SEC read.

Another new service, eRAMP will allow capital market professionals and institutions to process their applications for registration, payment of annual fees, and other notification requirements.

This also serves as "an online registry of all capital market participants and institutions that are registered with the SEC."

"eRAMP widens the breadth of the capital markets while ensuring investor protection," the SEC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, applications for SEC Farms can be approved in 28 days from filing with the SEC, subject to guidelines.

"SEC Farms will streamline the requirements and procedures for agri-based companies registering securities for the purpose of raising capital for agriculture projects," the SEC said.

"Agri-based companies can raise up to P500 million per project under the program," it added.

The commission also inaugurated its new headquarters in Makati. Previously, the SEC used the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Complex in Pasay City.