Tapping waste pickers for better waste management

DENR mulls inclusion of waste pickers in EPR implementation

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Workers segregate discarded plastic items at a junk shop in Payatas, Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently announced the agency’s plan to include “mangangalakal“ or waste pickers, who are part of the country’s informal waste sector, in the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system for plastic waste as the country aims for a circular economy.