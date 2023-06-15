Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up for 'Araw ng Maynila' Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2023 01:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila city government personnel hold a clean-up drive along Moriones street in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The city-wide effort is part of preparations for the celebration of Manila Day or "Araw ng Maynila" on June 24. Read More: Manila Day Araw ng Maynila clean-up drive Moriones Tondo /entertainment/06/15/23/marvel-swaps-superpowers-for-spies-in-secret-invasion/spotlight/06/15/23/new-chikungunya-vaccine-climate-change-may-spread-demand/entertainment/06/15/23/look-luis-manzano-showers-daughter-rosie-with-kisses/business/06/15/23/alliance-global-hikes-2023-capex-to-p70-b/business/06/15/23/marcos-unveils-plans-to-boost-lagging-export-sector