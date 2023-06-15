Home  >  News

Cleaning up for 'Araw ng Maynila'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2023 01:36 PM

Manila city government personnel hold a clean-up drive along Moriones street in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The city-wide effort is part of preparations for the celebration of Manila Day or "Araw ng Maynila" on June 24. 

