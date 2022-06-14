MULTIMEDIA

Provincial bus group set to petition for fare increase amid oil price hike

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A bus driver waits for passengers at a provincial bus terminal in Bantgas CIty on Tuesday, the same day oil firms implemented a major price hike on petroleum products in the country. The Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines is set to file a petition for an increase of P0.30 to P0.35 per kilometer in bus fares, Wednesday.