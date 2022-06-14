Home > News MULTIMEDIA Provincial bus group set to petition for fare increase amid oil price hike Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2022 08:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A bus driver waits for passengers at a provincial bus terminal in Bantgas CIty on Tuesday, the same day oil firms implemented a major price hike on petroleum products in the country. The Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines is set to file a petition for an increase of P0.30 to P0.35 per kilometer in bus fares, Wednesday. Grupo ng provincial buses hihirit ng taas-singil sa pasahe Read More: bus provincial bus fare hike fare increase oil price hike gas price increase Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines /news/06/14/22/duterte-we-have-a-very-strong-police-force/video/sports/06/14/22/nba-finals-warriors-kinuha-ang-game-5-vs-celtics/entertainment/06/14/22/watch-bgyo-as-squid-game-participants-in-netflix-variety-show/news/06/14/22/police-rescue-2-kidnap-victims-suspects-killed/video/entertainment/06/14/22/tiktok-challenge-ni-maymay-nobyo-nag-trend