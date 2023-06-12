MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating 125th Independence Day in Kawit, Cavite
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 12 2023 10:44 AM
The Philippine flag is raised during the 125th Independence Day rites, led by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Monday. The country celebrates the 125th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine Independence from Spain in Cavite El Viejo (now known as Kawit, Cavite) on June 12, 1898.
