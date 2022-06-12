Home  >  News

124th Independence Day celebration in Kawit, Cavite

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2022 01:16 PM

124th Independence Day celebration in Kawit

Freemasons march during the Independence Day celebration at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Sunday. Simultaneous flag-raising and wreath laying ceremonies were held in different historical sites nationwide, led by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Rizal monument in Manila in celebration of the country’s 124th Independence from Spain. 

