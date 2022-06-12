MULTIMEDIA

124th Independence Day celebration in Kawit, Cavite

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Freemasons march during the Independence Day celebration at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Sunday. Simultaneous flag-raising and wreath laying ceremonies were held in different historical sites nationwide, led by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Rizal monument in Manila in celebration of the country’s 124th Independence from Spain.