Home > News MULTIMEDIA 124th Independence Day celebration in Kawit, Cavite Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 12 2022 01:16 PM Freemasons march during the Independence Day celebration at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Sunday. Simultaneous flag-raising and wreath laying ceremonies were held in different historical sites nationwide, led by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Rizal monument in Manila in celebration of the country's 124th Independence from Spain. PH Independence Day also celebrated on Pagasa island