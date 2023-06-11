MULTIMEDIA

Evacuation continues as Albay placed under state of calamity

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

A villager living in Mayon volcano’s danger zone loads belongings onto a three wheeled motorcycle during a mass evacuation in Daraga, Albay province on Sunday. The province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity due to the threat of an eruption of Mayon Volcano. The office of Civil Defense has evacuated 2,638 families in the towns of Camalig, Ligao City, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot and Tabaco City.