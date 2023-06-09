Preemptive evacuation within Mayon’s danger zone

MULTIMEDIA

Mass evacuation in Daraga as alert level 3 up in Mayon

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino villagers living at the foot of Mayon volcano are seen during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province on Friday. More than 20,000 residents living around Mayon volcano’s danger zone are being evacuated in schools, gymnasiums, and tents amid the threat of Mayon volcano's eruption.