MULTIMEDIA

Philippine Army holds water search and rescue training

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2021 03:19 PM

Members of the 525th Engineer combat battalion 51st engineering brigade of the Philippine Army conduct a refresher training for water search and rescue operation at the Marikina Riverbanks on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA announced the onset of the rainy season days after Tropical Storm Dante hit the country and forecast "near to above" usual rainfall conditions in the months of June and July.