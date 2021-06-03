Facing pollution

MULTIMEDIA

ABS-CBN News

A resort maintenance worker collects plastic garbage, including some face shields, washed along the coast of Manila Bay in Barangay San Rafael IV, Noveleta, Cavite on Thursday, due to heavy rains and strong waves brought by Tropical Storm Dante. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno urged the Inter Agency Task Force on COVID-19 to suspend current health protocol mandating the public to wear face shield outside their homes.

