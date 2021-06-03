MULTIMEDIA
Facing pollution
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2021 01:55 PM | Updated as of Jun 03 2021 02:20 PM
A resort maintenance worker collects plastic garbage, including some face shields, washed along the coast of Manila Bay in Barangay San Rafael IV, Noveleta, Cavite on Thursday, due to heavy rains and strong waves brought by Tropical Storm Dante. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno urged the Inter Agency Task Force on COVID-19 to suspend current health protocol mandating the public to wear face shield outside their homes.
