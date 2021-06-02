MULTIMEDIA

Dante storms Luzon

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Tropical Storm Dante approaches mainland Luzon in this image by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. Packing 65 kph winds, Dante is moving northwestward at 25 kph. It is forecast to pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or Marinduque before making another landfall over Batangas-southern Quezon area, according to PAGASA.