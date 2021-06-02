MULTIMEDIA
COVID-19 vaccines for Philippine Coast Guard
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 02 2021 01:50 PM
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and airport employees queue to be vaccinated with first dose of Sinovac vaccine inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport – Domestic Terminal on Tuesday. The health department reported that 5, 180, 721 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with 1, 206, 371 people fully vaccinated as of May 30, 2021.
