COVID-19 vaccines for Philippine Coast Guard

Posted at Jun 02 2021 01:50 PM

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and airport employees queue to be vaccinated with first dose of Sinovac vaccine inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport – Domestic Terminal on Tuesday. The health department reported that 5, 180, 721 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with 1, 206, 371 people fully vaccinated as of May 30, 2021. 

