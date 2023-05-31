MULTIMEDIA

Protecting boats against strong winds

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fisherfolk and port workers attend to their boats as strong winds whip the Binangonan Fish Port in Rizal on Wednesday. Typhoon Betty, expected to leave the Philippine area of Responsibility in the coming days, kept its strength and sped up before noon on Wednesday, while the habagat threatened to bring rains in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA.