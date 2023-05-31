Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protecting boats against strong winds Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2023 05:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fisherfolk and port workers attend to their boats as strong winds whip the Binangonan Fish Port in Rizal on Wednesday. Typhoon Betty, expected to leave the Philippine area of Responsibility in the coming days, kept its strength and sped up before noon on Wednesday, while the habagat threatened to bring rains in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA. Typhoon Betty lingers over Batanes; habagat to bring rains over Metro Manila Read More: Binangona Fish Port fisherfolk fish port strong winds habagat Betty PH typhoon Betty /news/05/31/23/house-agrees-to-adopt-senate-version-of-maharlika-bill-senators/sports/05/31/23/team-ph-all-set-for-asean-para-games/sports/05/31/23/mma-folayang-reconnects-with-old-friend-somodio/news/05/31/23/panoorin-fastest-crossing-on-foot-guinness-world-record-nasungkit-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-qatar/spotlight/05/31/23/we-want-to-be-free-filipinos-demand-right-to-divorce