Typhoon Betty continues to move east of Batanes. Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA -- Typhoon Betty has weakened further while moving slowly over the sea east of Batanes, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Betty was last seen 320 km east of Itbayat, Batanes. It has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gusts of up to 150 km/h.

It is slowly moving north northwestward.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 is still raised over Batanes.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, meanwhile, remains hoisted over:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

Apayao

the northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

PAGASA said Betty may slowly speed up northward over the waters east of Batanes on Wednesday through Thursday morning, although it may still wobble and turn north northeastward or north northwestward on Thiursday afternoon or evening.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening or Friday early morning.

Metro Manila may experience rains starting Wednesday noon due to rains caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Betty, according to ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

The rains may continue until the weekend, with flooding possible in low-lying areas, he added.

The rest of Luzon and Western Visayas may also face flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains due to the habagat, PAGASA said.

--TeleRadyo, 31 May 2023