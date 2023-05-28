MULTIMEDIA

Batanes prepares for #BettyPH

Ivana Police station, AFP

This undated handout photo received from Ivana Police station on Saturday shows police helping residents reinforce the roof of their homes in Ivana town, Batanes province, on the very tip of the Philippines, ahead of Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar) grazing the province. Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte may experience more than 200 mm of rainfall from Betty from Tuesday to Wednesday according to PAGASA.