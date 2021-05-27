Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 27 2021 03:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers repaint the Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución (Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Philippine Revolution) at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. The historical landmark was designed by Arcadio Arellano and inaugurated in May 30,1920 as tribute to Filipino revolutionaries of the Philippine Revolution of the 1890s and the Philippine-American War. Read More: Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Philippine Revolution Manila North Cemetery multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/27/21/ofw-covid-vaccine-brand-philippines/news/05/27/21/philippines-covid19-vaccination-statistics-update-may272021/overseas/05/27/21/sri-lanka-battles-fire-on-ship-loaded-with-chemicals/news/05/27/21/metro-manila-quarantine-june-2021/news/05/27/21/filipino-fishers-lose-70pct-of-income-due-to-chinese-incursions-group