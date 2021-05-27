MULTIMEDIA

Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Workers repaint the Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución (Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Philippine Revolution) at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. The historical landmark was designed by Arcadio Arellano and inaugurated in May 30,1920 as tribute to Filipino revolutionaries of the Philippine Revolution of the 1890s and the Philippine-American War.