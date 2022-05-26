Winning party-list groups in Halalan 2022 proclaimed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Incoming party-list reps pose for photos after proclamation Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 26 2022 08:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nominees of party-list groups that secured seats in the next Congress pose for photos after being proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), in Pasay City on Thursday. The party-list representatives will serve a 3-year term in the 19th Congress. Comelec proclaims party-list groups that won seats in the May polls Read More: Halalan 2022 party-list party-list representatives Congress Comelec proclamation elections Philippine Elections 19th congress eleksyon elections 2022 /video/news/05/26/22/higit-69-m-pinoy-fully-vaccinated-na-kontra-covid-doh/entertainment/05/26/22/watch-gerald-ivana-in-steamy-family-affair-trailer/news/05/26/22/beijing-manila-need-new-ideas-to-manage-south-china-sea-differences-experts/business/05/26/22/dole-hopes-congress-will-pass-magna-carta-of-workers-in-informal-economy/classified-odd/05/26/22/how-to-murder-your-husband-writer-found-guilty-of-killing-husband