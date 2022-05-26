Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Incoming party-list reps pose for photos after proclamation

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 08:35 PM

Winning party-list groups in Halalan 2022 proclaimed

Nominees of party-list groups that secured seats in the next Congress pose for photos after being proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), in Pasay City on Thursday. The party-list representatives will serve a 3-year term in the 19th Congress.

