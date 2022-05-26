Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), proclaimed on Thursday the party-list groups that secured seats in the recently-concluded May 9 elections.

Here is the list of party-list groups that garnered enough votes to get a House seat in the incoming 19th Congress.

1. ACT-CIS (3 seats)

2. 1-RIder (2 seats)

3. Tingog (2 seats)

4. 4Ps (2 seats)

5. Ako Bicol (2 seats)

6. Sagip (2 seats)

The rest with one seat each:

7. Ang Probinsyano

8. Uswag Ilonggo

9. Tutok To Win

10. Cibac

11. Senior Citizens

12. Duterte Youth

13. Agimat

14. Kabataan

15. Angat

16. Marino

17. Ako Bisaya

18. Probinsyano Ako

19. LPGMA

20. API

21. Gabriela

22. CWS

23. Agri

24. P3PWD

25. Ako Ilocano Ako

26. Kusug Tausug

27. An Waray

28. Kalinga

29. Agap

30. COOP Natco

31. Malasakit @ Bayanihan

32. BHW

33. GP Party

34. BH

35. ACT Teachers

36. TGP

37. Bicol Saro

38. Dumper PTDA

39. Pinuno

40. Abang Lingkod

41. PBA

42. OFW

43. Abono

44. Anakalusugan

45. Kabayan

46. Magsasaka

47. 1-Pacman

48. APEC

49. Pusong Pinoy

50. TUCP

51. Patrol

52. Manila Teachers

53. AAMBIS-OWA

54. Philreca

55. Alona

The party-list representatives will serve a 3-year term in the 19th Congress.

