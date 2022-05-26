MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), proclaimed on Thursday the party-list groups that secured seats in the recently-concluded May 9 elections.
Here is the list of party-list groups that garnered enough votes to get a House seat in the incoming 19th Congress.
1. ACT-CIS (3 seats)
2. 1-RIder (2 seats)
3. Tingog (2 seats)
4. 4Ps (2 seats)
5. Ako Bicol (2 seats)
6. Sagip (2 seats)
The rest with one seat each:
7. Ang Probinsyano
8. Uswag Ilonggo
9. Tutok To Win
10. Cibac
11. Senior Citizens
12. Duterte Youth
13. Agimat
14. Kabataan
15. Angat
16. Marino
17. Ako Bisaya
18. Probinsyano Ako
19. LPGMA
20. API
21. Gabriela
22. CWS
23. Agri
24. P3PWD
25. Ako Ilocano Ako
26. Kusug Tausug
27. An Waray
28. Kalinga
29. Agap
30. COOP Natco
31. Malasakit @ Bayanihan
32. BHW
33. GP Party
34. BH
35. ACT Teachers
36. TGP
37. Bicol Saro
38. Dumper PTDA
39. Pinuno
40. Abang Lingkod
41. PBA
42. OFW
43. Abono
44. Anakalusugan
45. Kabayan
46. Magsasaka
47. 1-Pacman
48. APEC
49. Pusong Pinoy
50. TUCP
51. Patrol
52. Manila Teachers
53. AAMBIS-OWA
54. Philreca
55. Alona
The party-list representatives will serve a 3-year term in the 19th Congress.
