MULTIMEDIA
1 killed in QC fire
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 24 2023 12:36 PM
Residents salvage valuable materials after a fire tore through an informal settlement along Camachile in Barangay Balumbato, Quezon City on Wednesday. The fire, which killed an unidentified woman, started around 4:14 am and was declared fire out at 8:08 am, according to Bureau of Fire Protection.
