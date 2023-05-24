MULTIMEDIA

1 killed in QC fire

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Residents salvage valuable materials after a fire tore through an informal settlement along Camachile in Barangay Balumbato, Quezon City on Wednesday. The fire, which killed an unidentified woman, started around 4:14 am and was declared fire out at 8:08 am, according to Bureau of Fire Protection.