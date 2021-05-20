Home > News MULTIMEDIA A call to stop mining Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 20 2021 12:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of environmental group Kalikasan-People’s Network for Environment and fishermen's group Pamalakaya hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City on Thursday. The groups called for moratorium on mining and a green recovery policy which includes providing allotment for renewable energy, proper land distribution and a stop on land conversion. Read More: Kalikasan-People’s Network for Environment (PNE) Pamalakaya mining moratorium DENR multimedia multimedia photos /business/05/20/21/in-us-25-million-unemployed-soon-to-be-without-income/news/05/20/21/un-filipino-duterte-degrading-statements-of-own-advisers-on-west-ph-sea-lawmaker/spotlight/05/20/21/why-do-so-many-people-join-the-communist-party-in-china/entertainment/05/20/21/hollywood-says-the-big-screen-is-back-to-rally-moviegoers/sports/05/20/21/pinoy-surfers-in-good-spirits-ahead-of-olympic-qualifiers-in-el-salvador