MULTIMEDIA

A call to stop mining

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of environmental group Kalikasan-People’s Network for Environment and fishermen's group Pamalakaya hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City on Thursday. The groups called for moratorium on mining and a green recovery policy which includes providing allotment for renewable energy, proper land distribution and a stop on land conversion.