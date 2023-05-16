Do you want to be a PH Navy reservist?

MULTIMEDIA
Reservists recruitment at PH Navy fair
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 16 2023 04:00 PM
PH Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilao demonstrates a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) routine on infants, using a practice doll, during the Philippine Navy Reservists Fair 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Tuesday. The fair, held in celebration of its founding anniversary, featured PH Navy’s various weapons and rescue services as well as a recruitment booth for those interested to become a reservist.
- /sports/05/16/23/seag-ph-taekwondo-team-ends-campaign-with-4-more-bronzes
- /sports/05/16/23/sea-games-pinoys-bring-home-beach-volleyball-bronze
- /news/05/16/23/ca-confirms-rex-gatchalian-as-dswd-chief
- /business/05/16/23/dti-says-ai-can-contribute-92-billion-to-ph-economy
- /news/05/16/23/dict-eyes-free-internet-in-94-tourist-destinations