Do you want to be a PH Navy reservist?

Reservists recruitment at PH Navy fair

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilao demonstrates a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) routine on infants, using a practice doll, during the Philippine Navy Reservists Fair 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Tuesday. The fair, held in celebration of its founding anniversary, featured PH Navy’s various weapons and rescue services as well as a recruitment booth for those interested to become a reservist.