Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

MRT-3 allows entry of pets

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 11:34 AM

Pets allowed at MRT-3

A passenger brings along his pet shitzu to ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. Certain domesticated pets are now allowed to ride the MRT-3, granted they are wearing a diaper and in an enclosed pet carrier not larger than 2ft by 2 ft. 

Read More:  MRT-3   pets   North Avenue station   transportation   commuters  