Pets allowed at MRT-3

Home > News MULTIMEDIA

MRT-3 allows entry of pets

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 16 2022 11:34 AM

A passenger brings along his pet shitzu to ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. Certain domesticated pets are now allowed to ride the MRT-3, granted they are wearing a diaper and in an enclosed pet carrier not larger than 2ft by 2 ft.

Fur babies pwede na sa MRT-3

Read More: MRT-3 pets North Avenue station transportation commuters