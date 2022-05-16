Pets allowed at MRT-3

MULTIMEDIA

MRT-3 allows entry of pets

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A passenger brings along his pet shitzu to ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. Certain domesticated pets are now allowed to ride the MRT-3, granted they are wearing a diaper and in an enclosed pet carrier not larger than 2ft by 2 ft.