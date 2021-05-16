MULTIMEDIA
Appeal for help after PGH fire
Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Posted at May 16 2021 02:18 PM
Patients at the Philippine General Hospital are evacuated after a fire broke past midnight in the government-run facility amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manila, Sunday. Around 500 patients were evacuated, with a number transferred to several hospitals in Manila after the fire. UP-PGH appealed for assistance particularly for industrial fans, oxygen tanks, water, food and face masks.
- /sports/05/16/21/fiba-3x3-veteran-mark-yee-joins-manila-chooks-tm-pool
- /life/05/16/21/tingnan-larawan-ni-rabiya-mateo-ginuhit-sa-kalsada-sa-iloilo-city
- /life/05/16/21/estudyante-mula-pangasinan-patuloy-na-pinagbubuti-ang-camouflage-art
- /news/05/16/21/pagpapauwi-ng-mga-stranded-sa-batangas-port-inaasikaso-na
- /entertainment/05/16/21/maymay-nag-birthday-kim-chiu-nagdiwang-ng-showbiz-anniversary-sa-asap