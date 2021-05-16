MULTIMEDIA

Appeal for help after PGH fire

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Patients at the Philippine General Hospital are evacuated after a fire broke past midnight in the government-run facility amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manila, Sunday. Around 500 patients were evacuated, with a number transferred to several hospitals in Manila after the fire. UP-PGH appealed for assistance particularly for industrial fans, oxygen tanks, water, food and face masks.