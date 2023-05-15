MULTIMEDIA

PCG crew back after buoy laying ops in West PH Sea

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard are given arrival honors at the Coast Guard Fleet in Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Monday, for taking part in the buoy laying operations in the West Philippine Seas. Navigational buoys were installed at the Kalayaan Group of Islands (KIG)- Patag Island, Balagtas Reef, Kota Island, Panata Island, and Julian Felipe Reef , which aims to aid the navigation of Filipino fishermen in WPS and serve as a sovereign marker in the area.