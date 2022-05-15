More Certficates of Canvass received at PICC

MULTIMEDIA

National Board of Canvassers receives 83 percent of total COCs

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers continues to receive boxes containing certificates of canvass at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Sunday. COMELEC has currently received 149 out of 173 certificate of canvass or more than 83 percent of the total COCs.