New COVID-19 mega vaccine facility opens in Quezon City

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the Smart Araneta Coliseum mega vaccination facility in Quezon City on Saturday. The facility, which opened today and will run until May 21, aims to inoculate at least 1,000 residents with AstraZeneca vaccines.