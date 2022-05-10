Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila take down campaign materials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 10:13 AM

Cleaning up after the elections

Workers from the Manila City Hall's Department of Public Safety take down tarpaulins hanging on electric wires along United Nations Avenue Tuesday, a day after the national election. Ecowaste Coalition earlier urged all candidates to go into "clean act" mode after the polls.

Read More:  Halalan   Manila City Hall   Department of Public Safety   United Nations Avenue  