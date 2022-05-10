Cleaning up after the elections

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila take down campaign materials ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2022 10:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers from the Manila City Hall's Department of Public Safety take down tarpaulins hanging on electric wires along United Nations Avenue Tuesday, a day after the national election. Ecowaste Coalition earlier urged all candidates to go into "clean act" mode after the polls. Read More: Halalan Manila City Hall Department of Public Safety United Nations Avenue /sports/05/10/22/tennis-wawrinka-rekindles-fire-with-rare-win-in-rome/entertainment/05/10/22/jhong-hilario-wins-3rd-term-as-makati-councilor/sports/05/10/22/mlb-returning-to-london-next-year-official/news/05/10/22/comelec-says-poll-results-accurate-preps-led-to-faster-transmission/overseas/05/10/22/south-korea-to-swear-in-conservative-new-president