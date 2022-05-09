MULTIMEDIA

Ping Lacson votes in Cavite

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson poses for photos after casting his vote early in the morning at Bayang Luma Elementary School at Imus, Cavite on Monday. Lacson vowed to restore public trust in government by improving the country’s pandemic response, purging the bureaucracy of corrupt officials, if he wins.