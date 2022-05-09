Accessing polling precincts

MULTIMEDIA

Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct in voting centers

Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Senior citizens and persons with disability vote at the Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct (EAPP) at the first floor of the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on Monday. Voting centers are mandated to establish EAPPs, a makeshift polling place located at the ground floor, to provide smooth access to PWDs, Senior Citizens and heavily pregnant women who need to cast their votes.