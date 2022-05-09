Accessing polling precincts

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct in voting centers Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senior citizens and persons with disability vote at the Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct (EAPP) at the first floor of the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on Monday. Voting centers are mandated to establish EAPPs, a makeshift polling place located at the ground floor, to provide smooth access to PWDs, Senior Citizens and heavily pregnant women who need to cast their votes. Reports of VCM glitches, power outage mar start of Halalan2022 Read More: Halalan 2022 EAPP Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct senior citizens PWD persons with disability voting center polling places polling center pregnant women /news/05/09/22/ppcrv-cases-of-faulty-vcms-not-yet-alarming/life/05/09/22/check-out-these-discounts-freebies-for-voters/news/05/09/22/vp-bet-lito-atienza-votes-in-manila/news/05/09/22/teacher-poll-worker-shot-dead-in-negros-occidental/news/05/09/22/kiko-pangilinan-votes-in-cavite-after-3-hour-wait